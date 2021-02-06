Venus Acquisition (VENAU) to Raise $40 Million in IPO

Venus Acquisition (VENAU) expects to raise $40 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, February 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 4,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $421.5 million.

Ladenburg Thalmann and Brookline Capital Markets (a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC) served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Venus Acquisition provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our efforts in identifying prospective target businesses will not be limited to a particular geographic region, although we intend to focus on businesses that have a connection to the Asian market. We believe that we will add value to these businesses primarily by providing them with access to the U.S. capital markets. “.

Venus Acquisition was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 477 Madison Avenue, 6th Floor New York, New York 10022, US and can be reached via phone at (646) 393-6713.

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.