Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) Shares Up 4.2%

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) shares traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 2,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 52,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.37 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50.

Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Velocity Minerals Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kopple purchased 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,431,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,543,982.40.

Velocity Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VLC)

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Bulgaria. Its principal property is the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Iglika gold-copper property that covers an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeastern Bulgaria.

