Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $298.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $313.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.79 and its 200-day moving average is $275.60.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $677,203.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,099.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock worth $11,314,280. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

