Varonis Systems (VRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VRNS opened at $189.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $191.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $246,373.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,769.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.65.

Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

