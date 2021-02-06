Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Holdings Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $2,775,643.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,733.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VAR opened at $176.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.89.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barrington Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.