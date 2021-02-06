Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%.

NASDAQ:VREX traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $918.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.