Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.44 million.Varex Imaging also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.05-0.25 EPS.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock traded up $3.56 on Friday, hitting $23.45. 1,694,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,240. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $918.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.