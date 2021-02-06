Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,151,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $139.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.79. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

