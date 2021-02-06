Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.1% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $63.28.

