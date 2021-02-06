Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Boosted by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 45,029 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 308,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,748,000 after buying an additional 180,243 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 46,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $835,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $54.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

