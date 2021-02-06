Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,236,000.

VUG stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $265.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

