Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Reduced by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

