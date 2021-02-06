Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,659,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 87,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $76.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.48. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

