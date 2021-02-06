Valvoline Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,281 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,029% compared to the average daily volume of 202 call options.
NYSE VVV opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.
In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,086. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Valvoline by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $1,923,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Valvoline by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Valvoline by 20.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Valvoline by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.
About Valvoline
Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
