Valvoline Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,281 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,029% compared to the average daily volume of 202 call options.

NYSE VVV opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,086. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Valvoline by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $1,923,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Valvoline by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Valvoline by 20.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Valvoline by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.