Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.62

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and traded as high as $222.96. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at $218.00, with a volume of 148,946 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.62%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.