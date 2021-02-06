Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 102,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,793 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 101,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLO stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,056.65, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $86.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

