Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services primarily in water depths and geographies. It operates ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups. The company’s offshore fleet includes drillships, semisubmersibles, jackups and deepwater managed units. Valaris plc, formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:VALPQ opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Valaris has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.17.

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated 13 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 45 jackup rigs, including rigs under construction.

