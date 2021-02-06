USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. USA Technologies updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

USAT opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $642.13 million, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.10. USA Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

