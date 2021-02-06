US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OKE. Bank of America cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

NYSE:OKE opened at $42.84 on Thursday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in ONEOK by 389.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,868 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 81.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,900 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 382.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 730,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after acquiring an additional 535,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,671,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

