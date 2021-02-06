Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Upland Software alerts:

UPLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

UPLD opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,060 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $353,635.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,491,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $639,144.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,653,537 shares in the company, valued at $77,583,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,725 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 79.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.