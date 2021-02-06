Upland Resources Limited (UPL.L) (LON:UPL) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Upland Resources Limited (UPL.L) (LON:UPL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.45. Upland Resources Limited (UPL.L) shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 200,500 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.02 million and a PE ratio of -4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.62.

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

