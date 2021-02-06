UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) (LON:UPGS) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) (LON:UPGS) were down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 132.50 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76). Approximately 55,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 128,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.50 ($1.78).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.28. The firm has a market cap of £110.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.