Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%.
Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.
About Unum Group
Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.
