Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Get Unum Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.