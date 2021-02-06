Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Universal Logistics has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $630.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 1,471,521 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,621,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,831,215 shares in the company, valued at $249,567,131.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

