Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.63

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.63 and traded as low as $13.41. Universal Insurance shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 162,594 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $433.35 million, a P/E ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

