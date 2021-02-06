Unity Software (NYSE:U) Issues Earnings Results

Unity Software (NYSE:U) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Software updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of U stock opened at $128.64 on Friday. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.19.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Kim Jabal sold 40,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $4,332,246.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,121.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,465,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,234,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,352 shares of company stock worth $50,085,915 in the last ninety days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on U shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

