Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

UNTY opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

