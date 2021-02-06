United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

