United States Steel Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United States Steel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

X stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after buying an additional 1,569,882 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth $2,168,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 87.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 270,525 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $3,990,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in United States Steel by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

