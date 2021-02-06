United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from an a- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.95.

UPS stock opened at $164.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.79.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

