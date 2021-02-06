Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $204.72 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $204.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.82. The company has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1,828.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 20,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,164,859,000 after purchasing an additional 196,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

