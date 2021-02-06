Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $336.40 Million

Analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce sales of $336.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $339.80 million and the lowest is $333.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $259.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,407 shares of company stock worth $300,947 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Umpqua by 115.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,663,000 after buying an additional 4,171,874 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,503,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,026,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after buying an additional 781,033 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 684,540 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,245. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

