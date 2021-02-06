UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in UGI by 50.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of UGI by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in UGI by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in UGI by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in UGI by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $37.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $44.09.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

