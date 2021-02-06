UBS Group Analysts Give freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) a €18.80 Price Target

UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) target price on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. freenet AG (FNTN.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.62 ($24.26).

freenet AG (FNTN.F) stock opened at €18.28 ($21.50) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.08. freenet AG has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

