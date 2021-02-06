UBS Group Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) a €55.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler AG (DAI.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €61.47 ($72.32).

DAI stock opened at €66.99 ($78.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion and a PE ratio of 2,272.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is €58.10 and its 200-day moving average is €50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €60.15 ($70.76).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

