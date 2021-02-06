U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Price Down 6.1%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.08. 575,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,438,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 197.82%.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.