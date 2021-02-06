Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of TYME traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 27,380,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,180,479. The firm has a market cap of $309.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,958,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,432,844.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 68,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $74,562.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,706,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,020,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 552,848 shares of company stock worth $718,901. Insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

