Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $158.02 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

In other news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William Banyai sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $317,083.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,440 shares in the company, valued at $56,420,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 267,614 shares of company stock worth $35,865,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

