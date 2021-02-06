Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Issues Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $158.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.06. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $214.07.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $317,083.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,420,406. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $9,396,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,297,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 267,614 shares of company stock worth $35,865,682 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

