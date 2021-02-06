Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,399,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 196,849 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 180,848 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,293,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRQ opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

