Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.32 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 20.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

