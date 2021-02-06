TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) PT Raised to $19.25 at B. Riley

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.53.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTMI opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.