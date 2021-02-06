Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $4.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,492.32.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,506.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,427.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,303.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,553.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.25, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,083 shares of company stock valued at $69,777,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $1,326,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

