Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SEAS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.62.

SEAS opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $951,817. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

