Truist Raises Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $67.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE RHI opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

