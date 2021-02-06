Truepoint Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Kroger by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after buying an additional 50,460 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the third quarter valued at $433,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after buying an additional 429,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 11.1% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

