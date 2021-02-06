Truepoint Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,050 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $131.77 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.14.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

