Truepoint Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 221,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $178.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.22. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $179.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

