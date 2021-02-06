Truepoint Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 108,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $6,128,000. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,227,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

