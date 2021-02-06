Truepoint Inc. Has $152.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 720,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 10.1% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $152,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $223.27 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $223.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

